Here's how you can get a fit body like Vaani Kapoor from War; take a look

In the recently released trailer of War, Vaani Kapoor will make you go weak in your knees. The actress looks no less than a goddess, but there is a lot of struggle that the actress had to undergo.

This photo was shared by Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram account.

The teaser of War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff released a few days ago. While the viewers are hailing the teaser for its high-octane action sequences, one cannot miss the sizzling Vaani Kapoor's presence. The actress' looks are to die for. Vaani had to undergo immense training for 10 weeks and a check on her food intake, to attain this chiselled body.

The fitness mentor took to her Instagram account to congratulate Vaani for the results that she has achieved and asked everyone through her Instagram story to start now so that their future self can thank them. She shared a photo of Vaani Kapoor in a peach-coloured bikini that accentuated her figure and wrote: "It takes 10 weeks of intense training from Pilates to Functional to get a body like this!! @_vaanikapoor_ on in #WAR."

The person, who trained Vaani Kapoor to acquire this beautiful physique is the celebrity fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. She is known to train the industry bigwigs. From Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and many other such A-list actresses, she is a go-to fitness instructor in the celebrity circuits. Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen in Yash Raj Films' War, had to work rigorously under the guidance of Yasmin Karachiwala.

Vaani Kapoor replied on this post shared by Yasmin and thanked her for the help and guidance. This is what she wrote: "Wouldn't have been possible without you" with many colourful heart emoticons and kiss emojis. Model-singer Sophie Choudry also commented on Vaani's hard work and applauded her for her physique. She wrote, "Faabbbb"

Here are the snippets of the workout routine shared by Yasmin on Instagram stories, where she is seen doing aerial pilates that involved doing planks, walking lunges. One of the pictures also has her working out on the Wunda Chair, which comes under pilates.

Envious enough?

War is about two action heroes (Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff) trying to outdo each other in the film, and thus the title. The makers of the film haven't revealed much about this film and are trying to keep things under wraps. The teaser of this film has been hailed and loved by most of the celebrities. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, War is set to release on October 2, 2019.

