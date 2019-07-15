War Teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer packs a punch

bollywood

The teaser of the film War is out, and the fans can't keep calm. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are sporting interesting looks and all the visuals are filled with high-octane stunts

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff/picture courtesy: YRF Twitter

As the two biggest action superstars of B-town, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff get ready to take on each other in Yash Raj Films (YRF) War, the makers had decided to strictly keep everything under wraps. Before giving out the teaser on July 15, the title and visuals, despite the fact that the film's release is less than three months away, was not revealed at all.

Talking about the same, Tiger Shroff said IANS: "A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik Sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways."

The film directed by Siddharth Anand is touted as an action thriller. Siddharth shared that the team wanted to keep everything under wraps because "in spite of tremendous pressure from fans of both the stars, it was a conscious decision to not put out any official pictures of the film and not even announce its title. We want maximum impact on the day of the launch."

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan quotes Kahlil Gibran in a cryptic message about love

The teaser of the film is out, and the fans can't keep calm. Hrithik and Tiger are sporting interesting looks and all the visuals are filled with high-octane stunts. According to a source in the film unit, producer Aditya Chopra wants nothing about the film to be revealed. The strategy to build secrecy around the project was therefore created to raise anticipation and continuously garner hype.

"The makers wanted to position the promise of two of the biggest action heroes of our generation --- Hrithik and Tiger --- taking on each other. Thus, the working title 'Hrithik vs Tiger' came into existence.

"The working title has been widely publicised because the makers wanted just one simple thing --- to register the marketing promise of a showdown between two of the biggest and the best action superstars of Indian cinema," added the source.

The YRF production also stars Vaani Kapoor and is set to release on October 2.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan signs Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty's Satte Pe Satta remake

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates