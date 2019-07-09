Hrithik Roshan quotes Kahlil Gibran in a cryptic message about love

bollywood

They have two kids together, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

In what appears to be a revelation of the factors that led to his separation with Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan cited The Prophet, Kahlil Gibran, when stating to a magazine: "[He] talks about love being a temple that's held up by two columns. If the columns become one, the temple will topple. The further apart they are, and the stronger they are, the bigger the temple of love. So you have to respect each other's individuality."

However, his message of love quickly seemed confounded when he added: "Love can't turn into hate. If it's hate, it wasn't love. The flipside of love… Is also, love. Once you understand that, you'll keep finding ways back into love." Figured it out yet?

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in a private ceremony in December 2000. The couple got divorced after 14 long years in 2014. They have two kids together, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Despite not being together anymore, Hrithik and Sussanne still remain close friends and are frequently seen going to movies with their kids.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Super 30, Hrithik will be portraying the role of a genius mathematician, Anand Kumar, who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya was supposed to lock horns at the box office on July 26, 2019. The clash turned ugly on social media with a lot of mud-slinging between the two parties. Hrithik later shifted the release date of Super 30 to July 12.

Talking about it, he told HT, "I have come to realize that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience and not engaged with. It's upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws I become the aggressor, if I withdraw from a film clash that I know has been pre-designed then I become a weakling penning a sob story."

