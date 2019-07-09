Hrithik Roshan opens up about Super 30's clash with Kangana Ranaut's film Judgementall Hai Kya

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan speaks about Kangana Ranaut over the controversy that has taken infinite twists and turns over time. More so, the actor tell it all about his life and more.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya was supposed to lock horns on the box office on July 26, 2019. The clash turned ugly on social media with a lot of mud-slinging between the two parties. Hrithik later shifted the release date of Super 30 to July 12.

Now, in an interview with HT, Hrithik spoke about Kangana Ranaut over the controversy that has taken infinite twists and turns over time. More so, the actor talks about it, his life and more.

Talking about it, he said, "I have come to realize that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience and not engaged with. It's upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment. Also being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws I become the aggressor, if I withdraw from a film clash that I know has been pre-designed then I become a weakling penning a sob story."

Furthermore, he added, "I have learnt not to get affected by either judgement. Although to be honest, my only grouse is with those supposed enlightened people who are praising and often cheering this behaviour on the name of "new" and "refreshing audacity" without any desire to be rational or truthful. They are the enablers who have allowed this circus to continue for 6 years.”

And when asked about the status of his legal case he said, "There is no legal case that I have directly with the lady, and the reason why I cannot have one is because a guy cannot be stalked in India."

Earlier, Hrithik had issued a statement announcing that he was postponing the release date of Super 30. The actor decided to shift the release date to save himself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) onMay 9, 2019 at 5:26am PDT

Also Read: Super 30 new still: Hrithik Roshan shares 'The papad selling phase of Anand Kumars journey'

Speaking about Super 30, the first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik’s de-glam transformation winning appreciation from all across. Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. Superstar Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audiences and critics, alike with his portrayal of versatile roles in his various movies.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents A Sajid Nadiadwala Film, A Phantom Production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment, it is slated to hit theatres on 12th July.

Also Read: Super 30: Hrithik Roshan lends his voice for the new song Question mark

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates