Hrithik Roshan asks Super 30 makers to postpone release date to save himself from personal trauma

Hrithik Roshan has issued a statement announcing that he is postponing the release date of Super 30 so as to not allow his film to be desecrated by yet another media circus

Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya, which was earlier supposed to release on June 21, 2019, was postponed to July 26, 2019 - the same date on which Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 was slated to release. The makers of both films locked horns on Twitter with a lot of mud-slinging between the two parties.

Now, Hrithik Roshan has issued a statement announcing that he is postponing the release date of Super 30. The actor has decided to shift the release date to save himself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause.

This Is What It Reads:

"So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film SUPER 30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause.

Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible.

Over the past few years, to my utter dismay, I have been witness to a lot of us cheering and encouraging what was/is an open and blatant case of harassment.

I must even now, wait patiently and silently for collective consciousness of society to take cognizance of such matters in order to maintain our faith in civility of our society.

This unrelenting helplessness must end."

Check out his detailed statement below:

Previously, Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was also scheduled to release around the same time as Super 30, but then the makers of the latter decided to postpone the date.

Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor took to twitter and said, "My decision my film.....so all brickbats directed to me pls! I'm my own person !!!" [sic]".

Later in an exclusive chat with midday, Ekta further clarified her stand. She said, "The release date is integral for business prospects of the film. This is not anyone's decision to make, but the studio's, in consultation with everyone involved. I have personally assured the other parties that there will be no mud-slinging and both films will have a dignified release"

The makers Balaji Telefilms too issued a statement regarding the same.

Mental Hai Kya which was originally slated for a June 21 release, would have clashed against Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Kabir Singh.

