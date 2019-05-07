The makers of Mental Hai Kya issue official statement on release date row

bollywood

The makers of Mental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have postponed the film's release date. Ever since then, reports have started doing the rounds that this decision was taken to avoid a clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya was earlier supposed to release on June 21, 2019. Later, the makers postponed the film's release to July 26, 2019 - the same date on which Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is slated to release. Ironically, Super 30 was initially destined for a January 25 release around the same time when Kangana's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was to release.

However, with all the buzz around Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya's clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, the makers of the former's film have released an official statement giving its clearance.

This is what it reads:

"To whomsoever, it may concern,

A lot is being reported about Mental Hai Kya clashing with another film at the box office on July 26. The shift in the release date is a decision taken after the recommendations from the distributors, trade analysts and top research team, keeping in mind the releases a week before and after this date. We have been advised to shift the release of our movie to July 26, purely for the business prospects.

On knowing, that there is already a movie scheduled for a release on that date, we did it all in our purview to ensure that there will be no mudslinging and it will be dignified release. We stand by assuring that to all other parties.

This is a call taken by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures considering better prospects for the movie at the box office and no other parties were involved.

Balaji Telefilms condemn the reports being circulated and stand by that Mental Hai Kya releasing on 26th July is purely a business decision made by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms."

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya lands into legal trouble

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates