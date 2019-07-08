Super 30: Hrithik Roshan lends his voice for the new song Question mark

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan had given us a sneak peek of the song but just when the song was released, the comments section filled in with praises from all across for the actor.

Pic: Instagram/@hrithikroshan

Hrithik Roshan with his upcoming movie has been giving us a sneak peek, every day and we can't wait for the release! On Monday, the makers released an all-new song of Super 30 titled, Question Mark and a big surprise was unveiled as it is the superstar, Hrithik Roshan who has rendered the song in his voice to bring the song to the audience. Earlier, the actor had given us a sneak peek of the song but just when the song was released, the comments section filled in with praises from all across for the actor.

The Koi Mil Gaya actor took to his social media and shared the song, "Giving voice to every question literally !Had a ball of a time not just filming but singing the super fun song Get ready to raise your questions with Question Mark, out NOW. Full song link in stories. #Super30."

To the surprise of his fans- we all heard the song in Hrithik's voice and the fans totally loved it. In the song, Hrithik can be seen rapping the lines at first where he is teaching mathematics to his students with references from real-life and real locations.

Check out the song here:

More so, the actor is seen dashing a Bihari mien in a class of his Super 30 students where the consistent 'question mark' is flashing and Hrithik is singing his way to explain it all to his students. The fan's excitement has piqued to new heights after the song was released in Hrithik's voice and chords, in an all-new style.

The music of the song has been rendered by Ajay-Atul, who has also composed and produced the song. The lyrics have been given by Amitabh Bhattacharya which we hear Hrithik tell it all in the song, beautifully with a rap portion and the chords, mixed to give us a perfect blend. Question mark has been mastered by Donal Whelan at Hafod Mastering (Whales) with backing vocals by Suzanne D'Mello and Group- with Hrithik's voice bringing it all together.

Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. Superstar Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audiences and critics, alike with his portrayal of versatile roles in his various movies.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents A Sajid Nadiadwala Film, A Phantom Production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment & PVR Pictures release. The movie is set to release on 12 July 2019.

