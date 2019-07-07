Here's what happened when Hrithik Roshan met his Super 30 class for the first time!

bollywood

Super 30 is just around the corner and Hrithik Roshan has just dropped the exciting video of his Super 30 gang when he met them for the first time

With the excitement of the audience at its peak for the release of the much-awaited Super 30, Hrithik Roshan broke the internet when he dropped the exciting video of his Super 30 gang when he met them for the first time.

Hrithik Roshan seems to be having a gala time with all the 30 kids who play the role of Super 30 aspirants as shown in the film. The actor has spoken candidly on the bond that he built up with all of them and how they become a family which made Hrithik Roshan easy to essay on screen.

Sharing this adorable video Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and writes, "When I entered the room, I never imagined I would be standing before such dynamic packets of talent that would synergize their energies with mine forever! The first class of #Super30 began with me learning quite a few lessons of incredible spirit! #MyClassOfSuper30".

All the 30 youngsters who essay the role of the IIT aspirants in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 had a great time shooting with the millennium star. It is the exact same way for Hrithik Roshan who enjoyed the shooting time with all the 30 youngsters and the recent video is the testimony of the same.

Expressing his love towards all the 30 students in Super 30 Hrithik Roshan expressed his feeling and what he thinks about dealing with difficult times in one’s life, "I have had some beautiful memories with the kids who have shot with me for Super 30. A lot of them were also facing the camera for the first time. We have literally danced, sung and eaten meals together. My bond with them is not just limited to the film, it goes beyond that."

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik’s de-glam transformation winning appreciation from all across. The film is all set to hit theatres on 12th July.

Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audiences and critics, alike with his portrayal of versatile roles in his various movies.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents A Sajid Nadiadwala Film, A Phantom Production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment & PVR Pictures release.

