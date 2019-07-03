Watch Video: Hrithik Roshan expresses his love for Super 30 kids

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan dropped a video on his social media handle in which he appreciated his Super 30 kids by dancing on an insanely famous song straight from the nation's heartland

Hrithik Roshan

With the excitement of the audience at its peak for the release of the much-awaited Super 30, Hrithik Roshan broke the internet when he dropped the video of him dancing his heart out along with his Super 30 kids on an insanely famous song straight from the nation's heartland, LollipoLagelu.

The actor posted the video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Even in our worst state of despair , we must have the courage, strength and wisdom to stand up strong and change our attitude towards life situations and events . Stand up and dance if u have to ! U control. don’t let the environment control you. A very different side of super 30 class. I really enjoyed my young co actors who are from diverse backgrounds and most of them are facing the camera for the first time."

All the 30 youngsters who essay the role of the IIT aspirants in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 had a great time shooting with the millennium star. It is the exact same way for Hrithik Roshan who enjoyed the shooting time with all the 30 youngsters and the recent video is the testimony of the same.

Expressing his love towards all the 30 students in Super 30 Hrithik Roshan expressed his feeling and what he thinks about dealing with difficult times in one’s life, "I have had some beautiful memories with the kids who have shot with me for Super 30. A lot of them were also facing the camera for the first time. We have literally danced, sung and eaten meals together. My bond with them is not just limited to the film, it goes beyond that."

The first look of the film itself had created an immense buzz amongst the audience with Hrithik’s de-glam transformation winning appreciation from all across. The film is all set to hit theatres on 12th July.

Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has always surprised the audiences and critics, alike with his portrayal of versatile roles in his various movies.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents A Sajid Nadiadwala Film, A Phantom Production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment & PVR Pictures release.

