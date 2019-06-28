Super 30 new still: Hrithik Roshan shares 'The papad selling phase of Anand Kumars journey'

bollywood

You will be shocked to see Hrithik Roshan essay the most important phase of Anand Kumar's life in Super 30. Check it out!

Hrithik Roshan

The glimpse of the hardships of the man who made his way into one of the world's renowned mathematician, Hrithik Roshan shares a shocking still from the most important part in the life of Anand Kumar from his upcoming movie, Super 30.

Dripping every bit of the struggles and the journey in the still Super 30 actor shared, "The papad selling phase of Anand Kumar's journey is an important one as it was cathartic and became the genesis of all that he did later on in his life." #Super30 #12thJULY"

Super 30's Anand Kumar recalls it, the initial days of his life were spent selling papad on the streets and it was the most difficult phase of his life. To everyone's surprise, Hrithik Roshan shot the scene in the exact same way to feel the struggle and stress that would have gone through during that phase in his life.

Essaying the role of real-life teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has been receiving appreciation from all across for capturing the gestures with utmost perfection which even, Anand Kumar himself commended Hrithik for imbibing his soul in his character.

Super 30, a story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films presents A Sajid Nadiadwala Film, A Phantom Production, directed by Vikas Bahl. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films & Reliance Entertainment. A Reliance Entertainment & PVR Pictures release. The film is all set to hit theatres on 12th July.

