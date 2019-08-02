War: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff to shoot their dance-off soon

bollywood

Fans are looking forward to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's actioner, War, ever since the makers of the film released the teaser of the film. Now, reports suggest that the two actors haven't shot their dance-off yet.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in a still from the War teaser. Pic/YouTube screengrab

It's been a while since the audience was treated to an out-and-out action movie. Ever since the teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War is released, fans of both the actors can't wait to see what the movie has in store for them. The teaser sure seemed exhilarating with a lot of action and drama throughout.

There has been news of a dance-off between Hrithik and Tiger in the movie, which has added to the excitement of fans. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the actors haven't yet started shooting for the dance-off. Hrithik told the portal recently, "We haven't yet shot the dance-off. But thanks for putting the pressure. We are planning to film that around the third week of August," he revealed.

Besides this piece of news, Hrithik also mentioned how Tiger has been inspiring him. "I'm happy I inspired him at one point of time in his life. But today, his passion and dedication has left me inspired. He got my spark back," the Bang Bang actor said.

Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, another face we'll all be seeing is Vaani Kapoor who's been roped in to play the female lead. Another interesting tidbit about War is that it's the first Bollywood film to be shot in the Arctic Circle. Director Siddharth Anand sure has upped the ante for his actioner with the car chase sequence in Finland. Anand roped in Hollywood stunt director Paul Jennings, whose resume includes prestigious projects like The Dark Knight (2008), Jack Reacher (2012), and San Andreas (2015) among others.

Anand told mid-day, "We were clear that we wanted to give Indian audiences action that they have never seen before. The car sequence sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping stunt that has been shot on ice. We were informed by our production team that we were the first film in the world to shoot an action scene of this scale in the Arctic! Though the sequence was risky, it was so stunning visually that we went for it."

A source told mid-day, "Paul is the architect of this action segment. The crew had done a recce of the location six months before the sequence was shot there. Aware that performing stunts on ice can be tricky, Jennings and his team choreographed the stunts in a way that they were high on adrenaline while using the surroundings to create a visual spectacle. It was shot over a couple of days in the biting cold last year. Hrithik and Tiger practised for weeks before canning the shot."

