Shah Rukh Khan turns 55: Celebrations galore to mark King Khan's big day

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan turned 55. Though he is in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League matches, his legion of fans across the globe made it memorable. Admirers trended various hashtags to celebrate his big day. One of the superstar's fan clubs revealed on social media that they distributed 5,555 COVID-19 kits, which included masks, sanitisers and foodstuff. Another fan group from Malegaon rang in SRK's birthday with banners and posters.

Female fans from Peru threw a party to make his day memorable. Admirers from Udaipur carried out a 10 km drive feeding stay animals. Fans in Vadodara celebrated by providing lunch to the differently-abled. Last evening, King Khan took to social media to thank his numerous fan groups for spreading love on his birthday and wrote, "Hope to see you all very soon... stay safe."

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday evening took to his verified Twitter account and shared a video thanking fans for showering him with love on his birthday. The actor in his video mentioned the names of a few of his fan clubs across the nation and thanked them for their love and wishes on his birthday. However, he is even happier with his fans who have been doing some social work, trying to help people amid the ongoing pandemic.

In his video, the actor shared, "Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes that I have been getting on social media and how much love you guys are spreading... to all the loving fans and all the boys and girls. More than wishing me on my birthday, I know some of the work that you boys and girls have been doing, giving your time and resources to people who are in need right now, in these times, the PPE kits that you have been doing, the blood donations that have been happening, going and helping out people everywhere, I think that's the most wonderful work we can do because you can't be a loverboy like me without spreading love! So, thank you all of you for spreading the love."

Apart from this video, SRK also posted a photo where one of his fans dedicated the tallest screen for the actor. Take a look!

