Shah Rukh Khan upholds the worth of theatres

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said the onus of the rising prices of movie tickets in the country must be borne by film stars like him. Despite the fact that movie-watching had become a costly affair today, the actor said no other platform can offer "the real romance" of cinema to the audience. "Obviously, some of us stars are also to be blamed, because we keep our ticket prices high when we release them on weekends. Movies have become expensive.

There are all kinds of platforms that give you different choices. But movie theatre is the real romance. They are places where the community gets together. I always say 'We can't laugh alone'. And as long as that is true about humanity, cinema theatres will prosper," he said, adding the country needs more theatres.

Meanwhile, on the Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, which dropped yesterday, Khan made some interesting revelations about son Aryan's career. Even though Aryan dubbed for the animation, Lion King, with Khan recently, the latter shunned notions of him becoming an actor.

"He doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too. He's a good writer. I think, wanting to be an actor has to come from within. I think I realised it from him when he said came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act.' His issue was — which is practical and honest — he said, 'Every time I'll be compared to you, and I don't want to be in that position'."

