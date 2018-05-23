Shah Rukh Khan writes an adorable post for Suhana Khan as she turns 18

As it was a landmark birthday, Suhana Khan's parents - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan made it special for her



Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri

Yesterday, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana turned 18. As it was a landmark birthday, the parents made it special for her. Gauri gave a hint of what was lined up.



Suhana Khan

She posted a snapshot on Instagram of her darling daughter and wrote, "Preparing for a party. Thank you Karan Johar." It is said that the Khans, KJo and their near and dear ones partied in New York. As SRK is shooting for Aanand L Rai's Zero in Alabama, the party was accordingly planned. KJo turns 46 on Friday, so there will be another round of cake cutting.



Karan Johar

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of Suhana with a message ala SRK style. He wrote, "Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u."

