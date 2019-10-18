Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar jeans designed by Gauri Khan were 'quite a riot'

On Thursday, Gauri Khan was in conversation with architect Ashiesh Shah at the BW Businessworld Future of Design Awards 2019 in Mumbai. The star wife revealed at the event that she began her career by designing Shah Rukh Khan's clothes in his initial movies. Gauri, an interior designer, has created her own identity apart from just being called a star wife. At the event, she recalled how the jeans worn by Shah Rukh in the film Baazigar (1993) were designed by her.

A video clip of Gauri Khan speaking at the business event was shared on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan retweeted the post and said how a woman makes the man. Speaking about his wife's designs for Baazigar, the actor revealed how those colourful jeans were a riot back then.

He wrote: "They say clothes don’t maketh the man...the man maketh the clothes etc...but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!!"

A few days ago, Gauri Khan had shared a few photos of her work from the film Baazigar, and recalled how 'Gauri Khan Designs' has come a long way since then. She had written: "Can't believe I designed this look in the 90s... Those jeans, #legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. #Gaurikhandesigns has come a long way! Major throwback.. [sic]"

She tagged Shah Rukh Khan and the film's heroine Kajol in those pictures.

Gauri Khan has designed many celebrities' homes, namely Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and a few others. She is one of the go-to interior designers within the Bollywood fraternity and across.

