Noor Jehan has a son who has been named after his famous uncle. He calls himself Shah Rukh Khan 2. She has been telling voters to give her as much love as they give SRK

Shah Rukh Khan with cousin Noor Jehan

Shah Rukh Khans cousin Noor Jehan will contest elections from Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, a media report said on Thursday. Noor Jehan, who collected her nomination forms from the Election Commission on Thursday, will be a candidate from PK-77 seat in Peshawar, the Express Tribune reported.

"My aim is to work for women empowerment," she was quoted as saying. "I would like to focus on the problems in my constituency."

As Shah Rukh Khan's paternal cousin, the paper said, Noor Jehan visited the Bollywood star twice and the family maintains close contact with relatives in India. She has earlier served as a councillor.

Jehan's brother Mansoor, who is leading her election campaign, told the Express Tribune that their family had been a part of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement's struggle initiated by Bacha Khan.

Jehan lives in Shah Wali Qataal, Peshawar. The family is said to be in touch with relatives in India. Shah Rukh's father, Taj Mohammed Khan, was born in Peshawar and studied there. Noor Jehan is his dad's elder brother Ghulam Muhammad alias Gama's daughter.

Noor Jehan has a son who has been named after his famous uncle. He calls himself Shah Rukh Khan 2. She has been telling voters to give her as much love as they give SRK.

Also View Photos: Mukesh Ambani to Shah Rukh Khan: Famous celebs and their lesser known siblings

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates