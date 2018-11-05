Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan don their ethnic best
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted a grand Diwali bash at Mannat. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sara Ali Khan everyone donned their traditional best. Here's a look at who wore what...
The festival of lights is around the corner, and star-studded Diwali parties have already kick-started. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan turned hosts for a Diwali bash at their residence, Mannat, which saw the who's who of Bollywood at their ethnic bests.
Among those who graced the party were Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput, among others.
Gauri took to her official Instagram account and posted pictures of the Diwali bash with Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.
Alongside a picture with Suhana, Gauri wrote, "Stars in the sky... Happy Diwali!" The two looked absolutely stunning posing for the camera with lights all around. Gold, black and glitter seemed to be the favourite choice for Gauri and Suhana who chose black and gold coloured outfit.
Karan Johar looked blingy as ever posing with Alia Bhatt, who chose to wear a basic lehenga choli and dupatta with detailing in silver, while her earrings complimented the whole look perfectly. She wore dewy makeup with a nude lipstick, some kohl, and eyeliner, along with a black bindi. The floral embroidery on the ends of the lehenga added the right amount of statement to the look.
Celebrity style strategist Ami Patel shared the picture on her official Instagram account.
Meanwhile, Katrina was dressed in a striking black Sabyasachi ensemble and kept the whole look simple with fewer accessories. She wore a saree-styled outfit with a belt around her waist, and make up to go with the look.
The picture was posted by Celebrity Style Strategist Ami Patel on her official Instagram account.
Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzled in a lilac shade saree and let her hair open. The makeup was minimal but beautifully done while she accessorised the whole look with silver earrings and a bracelet.
Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri posted the picture on her official Instagram account.
Shraddha Kapoor, too, took to black for the evening as she arrived in a sweetheart neck choli and lehenga with some shimmer, according to a picture posted by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri on her Instagram account.
Kriti Sanon stood out in a beautiful light green lehenga choli. Her hair was done into a pretty side hairstyle. She chose to wear a beautiful necklace and a set of earrings to complete the whole look. She posted the picture on her official Instagram, alongside a caption, "Diwali celebrations begin!! Crushing on this fresh green tonal lehenga."
Diwali celebrations begin!! âÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨âÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ Crushing on this fresh green tonal lehenga ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Outfit @anushreereddydesign Jewellery @satyanifinejewellery Ring @amrapalijewels Styled by @sukritigrover Hair by @aasifahmedofficial Makeup by @adrianjacobsofficial
Vidya Balan and Shilpa Shetty shared some cute pictures from the grand celebration. Vidya Balan, posted a happy picture with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and SRK. She added a witty caption to it, "How does this get any better!?? Sandwiched between the 2 SRKs."
Shilpa Shetty posted for an adorable picture with husband Raj Kundra and King Khan as they were also smiles posing for the camera.
With my 1st #Reel life hero and Real life Hero.. @iamsrk loooooovvveee u to the moon and back.. You know whyðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ Can’t wait to see this #hero in #zero ..Looovvvveee the trailerðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂWhat a fun night it was @gaurikhan ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ #baazigar #herolove #friendsforever #gratitude #happy
Shilpa also posted a picture with the ever-stunning Sonakshi Sinha and Arpita Khan Sharma on her Instagram story.
SRK's old co-stars Kajol and Juhi Chawla were also spotted at the bash looking the right amount of ethereal and graceful.
Kajol posted a picture on her official Instagram account, looking beautiful in a Salmon pink salwar suit for the party. She captioned it as, "Diwali week begins....."
Juhi also donned a salwar suit for the night, her hair was left open and the ageless beauty was all smiles. She posted the picture on her official Instagram account and captioned it as, "All set for Shahrukh's pre Diwali party tonight..!! Looking forward to some good laughs and lots of festive cheer...!!"
All set for Shahrukh's pre Diwali party tonight..!! Looking forward to some good laughs and lots of festive cheer...!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂ @iamsrk Outfit: @abhinavmishra_ Accessories: @dillanoluxuriousjewels Styled by: @sujatarajain Hair: #ManojChavan
On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
