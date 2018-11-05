Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali party: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan don their ethnic best

bollywood-fashion

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hosted a grand Diwali bash at Mannat. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sara Ali Khan everyone donned their traditional best. Here's a look at who wore what...

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt glam up for Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

The festival of lights is around the corner, and star-studded Diwali parties have already kick-started. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan turned hosts for a Diwali bash at their residence, Mannat, which saw the who's who of Bollywood at their ethnic bests.

Among those who graced the party were Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput, among others.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onNov 3, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

Gauri took to her official Instagram account and posted pictures of the Diwali bash with Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

View this post on Instagram Stars in the sky... Happy Diwali! A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onNov 3, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

Alongside a picture with Suhana, Gauri wrote, "Stars in the sky... Happy Diwali!" The two looked absolutely stunning posing for the camera with lights all around. Gold, black and glitter seemed to be the favourite choice for Gauri and Suhana who chose black and gold coloured outfit.

Karan Johar looked blingy as ever posing with Alia Bhatt, who chose to wear a basic lehenga choli and dupatta with detailing in silver, while her earrings complimented the whole look perfectly. She wore dewy makeup with a nude lipstick, some kohl, and eyeliner, along with a black bindi. The floral embroidery on the ends of the lehenga added the right amount of statement to the look.

View this post on Instagram Biggish ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ @aliaabhatt @karanjohar A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) onNov 3, 2018 at 1:18pm PDT

View this post on Instagram @aliaabhatt @shyamalbhumika ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ A post shared by à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¹à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ (@shnoy09) onNov 3, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

Celebrity style strategist Ami Patel shared the picture on her official Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Katrina was dressed in a striking black Sabyasachi ensemble and kept the whole look simple with fewer accessories. She wore a saree-styled outfit with a belt around her waist, and make up to go with the look.

The picture was posted by Celebrity Style Strategist Ami Patel on her official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram @katrinakaif @sabyasachiofficial ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ A post shared by à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤®à¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂÂÂÂà¤¹à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ (@shnoy09) onNov 3, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzled in a lilac shade saree and let her hair open. The makeup was minimal but beautifully done while she accessorised the whole look with silver earrings and a bracelet.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri posted the picture on her official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram @jacquelinef143 x @arpita__mehta ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) onNov 3, 2018 at 7:43pm PDT

Shraddha Kapoor, too, took to black for the evening as she arrived in a sweetheart neck choli and lehenga with some shimmer, according to a picture posted by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri on her Instagram account.

Kriti Sanon stood out in a beautiful light green lehenga choli. Her hair was done into a pretty side hairstyle. She chose to wear a beautiful necklace and a set of earrings to complete the whole look. She posted the picture on her official Instagram, alongside a caption, "Diwali celebrations begin!! Crushing on this fresh green tonal lehenga."

Vidya Balan and Shilpa Shetty shared some cute pictures from the grand celebration. Vidya Balan, posted a happy picture with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and SRK. She added a witty caption to it, "How does this get any better!?? Sandwiched between the 2 SRKs."

Shilpa Shetty posted for an adorable picture with husband Raj Kundra and King Khan as they were also smiles posing for the camera.

Shilpa also posted a picture with the ever-stunning Sonakshi Sinha and Arpita Khan Sharma on her Instagram story.

SRK's old co-stars Kajol and Juhi Chawla were also spotted at the bash looking the right amount of ethereal and graceful.

View this post on Instagram Abundant love and affection always.... A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onNov 3, 2018 at 9:48pm PDT

Kajol posted a picture on her official Instagram account, looking beautiful in a Salmon pink salwar suit for the party. She captioned it as, "Diwali week begins....."

View this post on Instagram Diwali week begins..... A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onNov 3, 2018 at 9:30am PDT

Juhi also donned a salwar suit for the night, her hair was left open and the ageless beauty was all smiles. She posted the picture on her official Instagram account and captioned it as, "All set for Shahrukh's pre Diwali party tonight..!! Looking forward to some good laughs and lots of festive cheer...!!"

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero', which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Also View Photos: Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party: Kareena, Sara, Malaika, Sussanne and others attend



Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI