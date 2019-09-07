Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation holds post-operative therapy camp for acid attack survivors

Shah Rukh Khan runs an NGO (Non-Governmental Organisation) named Meer Foundation, which helps in the betterment of acid attack survivors' lives. The foundation has consistently contributed to the upliftment of society.

On International Women's Day this year in March 2019, Meer Foundation launched a key holistic initiative for Acid attack survivors titled 'ToGETher Transformed', which sponsored corrective surgeries for fifty burns and acid attack survivors. The whole month of March was dedicated to organising these surgeries which were performed across patients from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with an 85% population of women and children availed the facilities of the initiative.

The next leg of the activity under the 'ToGETher Transformed' initiative will see Meer Foundation collaborate with Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare to support survivors of acid attacks. They are going ahead with post-operative therapy organised at a camp held at a renowned institute in Kolkata - on September 6, 2019, between 12 noon to 4 pm.

Speaking about this and sharing some thoughts, Venky Mysore, the director of Meer Foundation, says, "The 'ToGETher Transformed' initiative by Meer foundation was launched keeping in mind the need for a holistic healing approach that we aim to provide for acid attack survivors in the country. Our collaboration with the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare is a step further in the same direction and we are proud to associate with them in providing one of the most crucial part of the healing process that is post-operative therapy. All the activities under the 'ToGETher Transformed' umbrella will aim to 'enable, enhance, encourage and empower women by making them feel appreciated and inspired."

The first post-operative therapy camp that kick-started in Kolkata saw group therapy sessions being provided to the acid attack survivors which would lead to one on one sessions as a mean for effective and long term support. The camp saw 14 survivors come in from various districts and being a part of the therapy sessions, some of whom had undergone surgeries that took place in March 2019 under the 'ToGETher Transformed' initiative.

Recently, on the occasion of Father's Day this year, Shah Rukh Khan, launched the website for Meer foundation, as the foundation has been named after his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan.

