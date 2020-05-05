Shah Rukh Khan's next web series as a producer, Betaal, to release on May 24, 2020

If you're wondering what to watch next while being bored during Lockdown 3.0, fret not, we've got just the thing for you. Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up to present his next web series as a producer on Netflix India. The show is titled Betaal, and its teaser on Instagram is giving us the creeps!

The OTT platform shared a clip on its Instagram account and wrote, "They look psyched! Almost as psyched as we are. #Betaal coming soon!"

Betaal is an international collaboration between Netflix, Red Chillies entertainment, Blum House (makers of Paranormal Activity, Insidious) and SK Global (behind Crazy Rich Asians and Delhi Crime).

Betaal is a horror-thriller written and co-directed by Patrick Graham, who has previously directed Ghoul starring Radhika Apte, and also co-written Leila starring Huma Qureshi. Both shows were widely accepted by the audience.

Betaal has been shot extensively in India, especially in Mumbai, Lonavala and Khandala. The series, which revolves around traditional Indian folklore, will definitely be outstanding in terms of the horror content with some incredible VFX and prosthetics work.

