Shaheer Sheikh calls Supriya Pilgaonkar 'Maa' as she comments on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's new promo

The love and affection that people have showered on the television show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is endless and unprecedented. However, fans have not been able to experience the love story that is portrayed on this show due the lockdown that has happened after the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, they have all the reasons to be elated and excited since Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir has taken to his Instagram account to share a new promo of the show. He breaks the fourth wall and interacts with us directly and says, "It has been three months, it felt like a prisoner, right? Don't say yes!" He also wrote that they are coming soon so we have to keep the doors of our hearts open.

Have a look at the promo right here:

The loveliest thing that happened after the actor shared the promo was that his co-star from the show, Supriya Pilgaonkar, commenced on the post by saying, "Bas intazaar rahega ......." (sic) To which the actor replied, "maa." (sic) Coming to the comments of the users, one of them exclaimed, "Omg.. finally mishbir are back." (sic) Another user commented- "Desperate to see you again on the screen." (sic) And one fan showed concern and this is what he had to say- "But please do take care of your health n safety too." (sic)

Let's see who do we get to see the new episodes of this show!

