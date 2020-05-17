Shahid Afridi buys Mushfiqur Rahim's bat despite fake bids at auction

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has stepped in to buy a bat owned by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim after a charity auction for Coronavirus victims was derailed by fake bids. Mushfiqur put the bat he used to score Bangladesh's first Test double hundred in 2013 against Sri Lanka up for the highest bidder online this week. But organisers called off the auction as fake offers sent the price soaring over $50,000, Mushfiqur said.

"Afridi contacted me personally and I sent him a link of the bid," he said in an online forum on Friday. "On May 13, he sent me a letter and offered $20,000. He bought my bat with this money. I am really privileged," he said. Mushfiqur's management firm said the money would go to a development charity and to help people with Coronavirus.

Shahid, who has his own foundation, said his purchase was a good one. "We are faced with tough times and the need to help the poor is more in these times," he said. AFP

