Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput add glamour to a fashion gala
With the Vogue Wedding Show returning with its seventh edition, Shahid and Mira have been named as the cover stars of the Vogue Wedding Book.
After giving a glimpse of their chemistry on social media, star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are adding a touch of glamour in the world of fashion.
The 'by invitation only' wedding exhibition will be held from August 2-4 in the city.
Ace designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Shantanu & Nikhil, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar and Shyamal & Bhumika are participating in the exhibition.
The event also offers invitees the opportunity to meet wedding specialists, renowned jewellers and other specialists.
