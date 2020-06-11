Shahid Kapoor extends financial help to over 40 Bollywood background dancers

The lockdown that happened over three months ago due to the Coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of problems, especially to the people working in the Hindi film industry. A few of them are background dancers. Times of India now reports that Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor will be extending help to the dancers he has worked with in his career.

Raj Surani, a former background dancer, spoke about this to the daily and said, "Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 dancers and has stated that he will help them for the next 2-3 months. We shortlisted dancers from the days when he started his career with Ishq Vishk."

He added, "It has been 17 years and they are in a bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them, we have even included those dancers who worked with him in Dhating Naach, Shaandaar, and Agal Bagal." He also revealed that the actor has helped 20 dancers from choreographer Boso's dance troupe and 20 from choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan's troupe.

Kapoor began his journey in Hindi Cinema as a background dancer and was a part of films like Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal. He shot to success and fame right with his debut, the 2003 dance drama, Ishq Vishk. In these 17 years since he has been working as an actor, Kapoor has acted in some memorable films like Vivah, Jab We Met, Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, and Kabir Singh.

He's now gearing up for the sports drama, Jersey, where he'll reunite with his father Pankaj Kapur, who also shared screen space with him in the 2015 film Shaandaar. On May 11, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a still from the film and stated how he was missing the Jersey sets. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #Jersey sets. #imissyou A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onMay 10, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

Also, last year, he had posted another picture and stated how the Jersey prep had begun. Here's the picture:

Shahid Kapoor prepping for his next film, Jersey: Picture Courtesy/Official Instagram Account- Shahid Kapoor

Jersey is a sports drama that chronicles the life of a cricketer and how he has to battle on the field and also at his home. At its heart, it's also a father-son story and how a father goes all out of his way to fulfill his son's wish of gifting him the jersey of the Indian Cricket team.

After the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh, which was the second-highest grosser of 2019, the excitement and expectations from Jersey are palpable. Kapoor has been very active on Instagram and apart from sharing stills from his films, he also keeps sharing candid videos and pictures with his wife Mira Rajput or random selfies that keep his fans entertained.

That's not all; he has also conducted chat sessions on Twitter and Instagram with his fans and answered all the questions, right from his upcoming films to his schedule at home.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news