Shahid Kapoor exudes 'college boy vibes' in this picture; take a look!

Shahid Kapoor flaunted his new look, which has taken years off his age. He has shaved his facial fuzz and has grown his tresses.

He shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned it, "Getting my share of Vitamin D for the day." Choreographer Bosco Martis replied: "College boy vibe." Sasha will clock 40 years in February.

View this post on Instagram Getting my share of vitamin D for the day. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onSep 8, 2020 at 4:45am PDT

Several of Shahid Kapoor's industry friends and fans commented on the photo. The actor's Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Jersey ready" while Bosco Martis rightly said, "college boy vibes", and Rohit Roy said, "killer look bro! best yet."

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his next film, Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of a hit Telugu film. Apparently, the team, led by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, will head to Chandigarh by September-end to wrap up the shoot of the sports drama. "About 15 days' work is pending. However, before he returns to face the camera, Shahid will have to brush up on his cricket skills as crucial sports scenes will be shot in this schedule. The actor is likely to begin training next week," revealed a source to mid-day.

