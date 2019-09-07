Shahid Kapoor flaunts 'negative reviews' at Chhichhore screening

Ahead of the film's release, Nitesh Tiwari held a special screening for his film, Chhichhore. One of the guests for the screening was Shahid Kapoor. The actor turned up for the screening wearing a statement T-shirt. It read, 'People love reading negative reviews'.

Shahid Kapoor appeared keen to make a point about his last outing, Kabir Singh. Though labelled by some as a misogynistic film, its success had the makers laughing all the way to the bank. Kabir Singh that featured Kiara Advani opposite Shahid Kapoor, has done approximately Rs 278 crore business at the Box Office. The film is about a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).

The success of Kabir Singh has made Shahid Kapoor a hot property. With offers pouring in, he was in need of a professional management company to manage his work. Now, a source reveals that he has zeroed down on one lady in the business - Reshma Shetty, whose company Matrix will now manage his professional work. With Shahid being counted as one of the most bankable actors today after Kabir Singh has broken all records and Matrix will be handling him for the first time in all these years, this looks like a power combo already.

The actor has also apparently hiked his fees post the film making to the elite 300 crore club. The actor is rumoured to be charging a hefty 30 crore plus remuneration for his future projects. Though the Dingko Singh biopic is said to be his next, the actor might swiftly finish another project before kickstarting the film next year.

