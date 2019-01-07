Shahid Kapoor has advice for Nick Jonas about Priyanka Chopra; Watch this video

television

Koffee With Karan - Season 6's latest promo sees Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and their super-awesome bromance and much more

Shahid Kapoor has a piece of advice for Nick Jonas about Priyanka Chopra which is something we will all agree on! Today's episode of the popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan' saw cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul gracing the 'koffee' couch and giving out some fresh hot gossip about their personal lives. The episode was fun and refreshing to watch two Indian cricketers, and their candid side, for the first time on screen.

Towards the end of the episode, a promo of next week's episode was shown which features Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter gracing the 'controversial' couch. While, this will be 'Dhadak' actor's debut appearance on the chat show, Shahid has been a regular on the 'Koffee' couch with a few of his co-stars and exs in the past seasons of the show. Last year, he had come on the show with his wife Mira Rajput.

In the promo, the bromance between the duo is quite evident. The 'Haider' actor followed the footsteps of Arjun Kapoor, as he adorably teased Ishaan with Janhvi's name. The promo shows Shahid pulling his younger brother's legs while letting out some of Ishaan's dating secrets.

In a tiny glimpse from the promo, Ishaan can be seen revealing Janhvi's name on his phone which is saved as 'Are those potatoes?' However, the highlight of the promo was when host Karan Johar, who is known for his witty and funny comments, grabbed the opportunity to put Shahid in a spot. Karan asked Shahid if there's a piece of advice he'd like to give to Nick and surprisingly his answer was affirmative as well as witty.

Shahid wasn't too modest but very clever with his reply. He said, "Never back down buddy. You're with the original Desi Girl."

For the unversed, reportedly, rumours of Shahid and Priyanka dating while they were shooting 'Kaminey' were doing the rounds. However, the actors never confirmed their relationship on record.

Today, the two are happily married to different people. While Shahid is a doting father to two adorable kids, Priyanka got married in a lavish wedding ceremony to Nick in December last year.

With Shahid being his candid self and spilling the beans about Ishaan's dating life and giving advice to Nick, this episode is surely going to be one fun episode! Meanwhile, the sixth season of 'Koffee With Karan' has already seen some dynamic pairings on the chat show, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor and Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.

