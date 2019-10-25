Shahid Kapoor has an advice for ex-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Shahid Kapoor, who is flying high with the success of his recent outing, Kabir Singh, appeared on the fourth season of Neha Dhupia's podcast, No Filter Neha. The show is a popular one amongst the celebrities and a relatable source for gossip.

Shahid Kapoor, who used to earlier refrain from talking about his personal life, has now started opening up about the same. During the interaction with Neha Dhupia, the Udta Punjab actor spoke about his relationship with wife Mira Rajput, children Misha and Zain Kapoor. Not only this, he also spoke about his best directors, actors, movies and his ex-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra.

During the chat, Neha Dhupia asked Shahid Kapoor about a piece of advice he would want to give to Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. The Shaandaar actor said, "Understand each other's backgrounds as well as you can because you're from very different backgrounds."

Now, that was a piece of advice for Priyanka and Nick from Shahid! Talking about his marriage, Shahid and Mira have an age difference of 14 years. Speaking about it on No Filter Neha 4, the actor said, "We could fight about anything and everything. We have very strong, different points of view and I think for the kind of person I am, I'm very happy that I have somebody like that. Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with it, but I know at a larger level, when I look at the bigger picture, I know that she's really good for me."

Adding further about his equation with wife Mira, the Haider actor said, "I'm guessing I'm also good for her because we always tend to tell each other the part that we're not seeing ourselves. Like when I'm in a certain situation and dealing with it a certain way, her natural and honest reaction would probably be very different. She would be like, if I was in your place, I would deal with it very differently. And although sometimes that's very painful because you just want somebody to understand how you're feeling, but if you want to get out of a situation, I think good advice and a different perspective is more relevant from a pragmatic standpoint. From an emotional standpoint, you might feel like a little needier but I feel like Mira is always able to give me another perspective."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015. They have two children Misha Kapoor (3) and Zain Kapoor (1).

