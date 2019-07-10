Shahid Kapoor increases his fee to Rs 35 crore after Kabir Singh's success?

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has earned massively at the box office. The film has collected Rs. 243 crore in three weeks

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Shahid Kapoor's latest release, Kabir Singh along with Kiara Advani as the female lead is breaking box office records. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned its position in the tenth place by surpassing Vicky Kaushal's Uri - The Surgical Strike to the eleventh position. Kabir Singh's three week's collection amounts to Rs 243 crore.

Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor has hiked his fee after Kabir Singh's success, claims a report in Mumbai Mirror. The actor would earlier charge Rs 30 crore per film. As per various media reports, Salman Khan charges Rs 60 crore per film while Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan are said to be charging Rs 30-40 crore per film. However, Ranbir also charges Rs 30 crore per film.

Talking about Kabir Singh, the film entered the Rs 200 crore club in just 13 days of its run on the domestic box office. The film achieved this feat quicker than Salman Khan's Bharat (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike (day 28).

Kabir Singh has yet another feather to its cap, as it has become the highest-grossing Indian film in Australia. Indian film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted that the flick has surpassed 'Gully Boy,' 'Uri,' 'Bharat,' and even South Indian hits 'Petta,' and 'Maharshi.'

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).

The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21.

