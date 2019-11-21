Shahid Kapoor is leaving no stones unturned for the Jersey remake

Shahid Kapoor is a fine actor and known for giving it his all when it comes to portraying the characters he's given. There have been some sensational successes and many underrated outings. With Kabir Singh this year, the actor has proven he's a force to reckon with and can hit the ball out of the park if under the guidance of a good story and author-backed role.

Talking about hitting the hall out of the park, he's now gearing up for the remake of the Telugu film, Jersey, which had Nani in the lead role. It's the story of a cricketer and how he battles the politics within the game and his inner demons. It's a fantastically moving and stirring story that creates several lump-in-your-throat moments without resorting to cliched melodrama.

It's a tough task to recreate a story that has moved one too many people, but given the remake is being helmed by the same team that created the original, we hope this version is as rousing as the Telugu version. Kapoor is working hard to get into his role and is currently undergoing practice sessions. He took to his Instagram account and shared a new video, captioning it- Jersey Prep. Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #jersey #prep A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onNov 20, 2019 at 9:18pm PST

Mrunal Thakur, who impressed everyone with films like Super 30 and Batla House, has been cast opposite the actor. We wonder which actor will essay the role of Kapoor's coach! The film is all set to release on August 28, 2020. The expectations from Shahid Kapoor are now at an all-time high since he has delivered one of the biggest blockbusters in the form of Kabir Singh.

Fans and critics would expect the actor to set the box-office on fire this time too. Kabir Singh raked in over Rs. 278 crore at the ticket windows. Will the Jersey remake go beyond?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates