Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh success: You didn't judge him, you experienced him

Shahid Kapoor's latest post is a tribute to his fans for making his and Kiara Advani's film, Kabir Singh, a huge success. The film, which released on June 21, 2019, has collected Rs 206.48 crore

Shahid Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shahidkapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh has taken the country by storm, raking in a mighty Rs 206.48 crore. While Shahid has consistently been a critic favourite, Kabir Singh has been hailed as his finest performance so far.

The blockbuster even surpassed the lifetime collections of the original Arjun Reddy, in just two days, even breaking the release day collections of the actor's previous hit, Padmaavat. The cricket fever and the fact that the film released on a non-holiday weekend didn't stop it from crossing the coveted Rs 200 crore mark in less than two weeks. Going by the trade verdict, the film has continued to go strong at the box office and has a long run ahead of it, showing the potential of hitting the 300 crore mark.

Happy with the cash registers ringing and receiving constant applause for the film, Shahid Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for his fans as a token of gratitude. He shared a video comprising stills from the film and making a Shahid Kapoor-image with the Box Office numbers. His note read: "Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn't judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onJul 4, 2019 at 1:47am PDT

Writing further about Indian audiences' taste, he wrote, "Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here's to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don't have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story."

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

