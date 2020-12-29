Shahid Kapoor to star in Raj and DK web actioner

Merely a few weeks after reports of Shahid Kapoor giving his nod to Shashank Khaitan's actioner did the rounds, news of the association falling apart hit headlines. Now, mid-day has learnt that the actor has allotted his dates for another actioner, a Raj and DK project that will mark his digital debut.

A source tells mid-day that the actor will begin the year by shooting for the thriller-drama, and has allotted six months to it. "He will begin shooting in the second week of January in Mumbai, and the project is likely to wrap up in June. Shahid will execute some high-octane action scenes in the series. Never before has Shahid allotted so many days for a project," says the source.

Raj and DK

Set to wrap up in about four legs, the shooting schedule will also be held in Goa. "The makers have included several beach sequences, making the two cities ideal for filming. The unit is finalising the leading lady." mid-day reached out to the makers, who remained unavailable for comment.

