Shahid Kapoor puts babymoon on hold

With wife Mira Rajput in her second trimester, Shahid Kapoor had hoped to whisk her away for a quick babymoon next month. However, after the last schedule of Batti Gul Meter Chalu kicked-off recently, we hear, the actor has decided to put the vacation on hold. Kapoor apparently is reworking his schedule to wrap up the social drama before he begins the shoot of the Arjun Reddy remake.

It may be recalled that the last schedule of the Shree Narayan Singh-directed venture was to kick off in April but was pushed owing to producer Prernaa Arora's financial troubles. Bhushan Kumar taking over the reins last week resulted in the film resuming its shooting.

A source reveals, "Shahid had decided to spend quality time with Mira and Misha [daughter] in June before he begins training for Arjun Reddy. But now that the Batti Gul schedule is likely to run into June, he has called off the trip. He wants to ensure that his commitment to this film doesn't spill over to that of Arjun Reddy, the shoot of which is lined up for July."

Kapoor will, however, have to juggle the prep of the remake with the shoot of the social drama that revolves around power theft. "Shahid will be filming Batti Gul in the mornings. His evenings will be dedicated to MMA training for Sandeep Vanga's film. He needs to beef up for the remake. Besides undergoing dietary changes, he will alter his fitness regimen to include weight training." The source adds that Shahid Kapoor's prep to play an alcoholic with anger management issues in the remake will also include workshops with behavioural experts.

