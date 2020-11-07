Shahid Kapoor revives Kabir Singh 'memories', shares throwback picture

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a sentimental note for fans of his Kabir Singh days on social media. Shahid took to Instagram, where he re-shared a photograph sent by fans. The post is a still from the film, which is a Hindi remake of "Arjun Reddy".

Re-sharing the picture, Shahid wrote: "Memories .... thank you @shanaticmihir for this lovely pic."

"Kabir Singh", directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, tells the tale of Kabir, an intelligent but hostile student, who falls in love with a girl named Preeti from his college.

Shahid recently treated his fans to a close-up selfie on Instagram, flaunting a rugged look.

He will be seen in "Jersey" along with Mrunal Thakur. The two actors recently completed a schedule in Uttarakhand for the film. Shahid thanked the state government for their efficient policies that enabled the team to shoot with proper safety measures amid the pandemic.

"Jersey" is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is also being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the 2019 original.

The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

