Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey' to release in August 2020

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is on a roll with the success of "Kabir Singh", has bagged the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit "Jersey" The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original movie. On casting Shahid in the movie, Gowtham said: "I'm really looking forward to remaking my film 'Jersey' in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences"

The Telugu version of "Jersey" revolves around the protagonist named Arjun (played by Nani) and his struggles to make it big in Indian cricket. "Jersey " in Hindi is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju. The film is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever