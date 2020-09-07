Shahid Kapoor to hit cricket pitch again for Jersey?

It's time for Shahid Kapoor to pull out the batting gloves and pads from the locker again. The actor, who had kicked off the shoot of Jersey in December 2019, had filmed a major portion in Chandigarh until the pandemic disrupted the unit's plans. Now, it is learnt that the team, led by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, will head back to Chandigarh by September-end to wrap up the shoot of the sports drama. "About 15 days' work is pending. However, before he returns to face the camera, Shahid will have to brush up on his cricket skills as crucial sports scenes will be shot in this schedule. The actor is likely to begin training next week," reveals a source.

Veteran Pankaj Kapur, who also features along with Mrunal Thakur in the adaptation of the Telugu sports drama that revolves around a retired cricketer striving to make a comeback, acknowledges that initial discussions on the impending schedule have begun. "Recently, I was asked whether I would be comfortable shooting [amid the current restrictions] and I gave my nod. The makers are working out the logistics," he says.

mid-day reached out to Tinnanuri, who did not respond till press time.

