Shahid Kapoor's birthday message for wife Mira Rajput Kapoor: Blessed to have you in life
Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of his wife and penned down a short yet lovely birthday message for her
Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor on Monday showered love over his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor as she celebrated her 26th birthday. The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of his wife and penned down a short yet lovely birthday message for her.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life. âÂ¤ï¸Â
"Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life," he wrote in the caption.
The couple had tied the knot in a personal wedding ceremony in New Delhi in 2015 following which they welcomed two children - Zain and Misha.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe