Shahid Kapoor's birthday message for wife Mira Rajput Kapoor: Blessed to have you in life

Updated: 08 September, 2020 08:17 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of his wife and penned down a short yet lovely birthday message for her

Pic courtesy/Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account

Bollywood's handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor on Monday showered love over his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor as she celebrated her 26th birthday. The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of his wife and penned down a short yet lovely birthday message for her.

 
 
 
Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life. âÂ¤ï¸Â

"Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life," he wrote in the caption.

The couple had tied the knot in a personal wedding ceremony in New Delhi in 2015 following which they welcomed two children - Zain and Misha.

First Published: 08 September, 2020 06:13 IST

