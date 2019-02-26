Shahid Kapoor's birthday post with Mira Kapoor is one of a kind

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor turned 38 on January 25, 2019, and the actor celebrated his special day with the wife, Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor/picture courtesy: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram account

Shahid Kapoor shared a picture with wife Mira, and this time, it is more than love. The Kabir Singh actor turned 38 this year, and he has shared a fun-filled picture on Instagram. Shahid captioned it: "Vibe!! #happyburdaytome [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Vibe!! #happyburdaytome A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onFeb 25, 2019 at 6:37am PST

This is not the first time the duo has expressed love for each other on social media platforms. Time and again, Shahid-Mira post pretty pictures with each other, which is giving their fans some ultimate couple goals.

The much-in-love couple has made headlines time and again for their undeniable chemistry. Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in the outskirts of Delhi. They are parents to two children- Misha and Zain.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Now, the actor is busy gearing up for his next film titled 'Kabir Singh' which is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. The film also stars Kiara Advani and is slated to release on June 21, 2019.

Not only this, Shahid Kapoor will soon turn producer with his next film based on the life of legendary Manipuri boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Kapoor will also play the titular role in the sports biopic.

Sources say that Shahid owns the rights to the Dingko Singh biopic and got Raja Krishna Menon on board to direct it. Menon is known for directing the films Airlift and Chef. The film will be shot in multiple domestic and international locations, including Manipur and New Delhi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates