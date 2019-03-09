Shahin Badar opens up about Keith Flint's suicide, says he knew he way going

hollywood

Shahin Badar, who rendered the alaap in The Prodigy's Smack My Bitch Up, remembers the band's late frontman, Keith Flint

Keith Flint. Pic/AFP

Days after the death of The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint - who allegedly committed suicide on March 4 - English singer-songwriter Shahin Badar, in an interview with mid-day, says Flint and she would often talk about "seeking the light". Badar, born to an Indian mother, rendered the Indian alaap chants on the English electronic band's acclaimed single, Smack My Bitch Up, going on to then work with them on Get Up Get Off.

"He was a legend, an iconic figure who was loved by millions around the world. Now that he's gone, no one can ever replace him. Our conversations had a certain depth, but I remember him as a bubbly and humorous person. We talked about seeking the light.



Shahin Badar

They are legends; touring every weekend, month-after-month, and are hence [likely to get] exhausted. Who really knows what was going on in [his] mind?" questions Badar, going on to add that in a conversation with band-member Liam Howlett following his demise, she learnt that Flint had "decided that this was it. He knew he was going. He planned it, and it's painful." Yet, for the singer, Flint was always someone who was "in control of everything around him", a feat, she believes is commendable, given his stature.

With news of his demise coming in a year shy of Avicii's first death anniversary, (the DJ had also reportedly committed suicide) Badar says a lot could be done by revered artistes to facilitate a healthy working environment. "It is important for our kind to let our emotions out, talk to people, and keep the faith. As celebrities, we are constantly [perceived] in a certain way. It's important that we humble ourselves, stay involved in charity and keep ourselves surrounded by good people. This keeps us focused."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates