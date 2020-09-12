Shailender Vyas on JL50: Was heartbroken by the turn of events

The Hindi film industry has rarely explored the theme of time travel despite its intrigue value. Proud as he is to have tapped the subject in JL50, director Shailender Vyas admits his first directorial venture came with its share of heartbreak. He had envisioned and developed the Pankaj Kapur and Abhay Deol starrer as a movie, but it was eventually converted into a web series.

"I was disturbed and heartbroken by the turn of events. We had made the film for a theatrical experience. When the pandemic broke out, it led to uncertainty around the release of films in cinemas. So, we took this opportunity when it came our way. It was one of the most difficult decisions, but the most important thing was to share the movie with viewers and I am glad that it happened," says Vyas of the SonyLIV offering.

Earning a nod of approval from Deol, who is known to be picky with scripts, was a high point for Vyas. The actor reiterated his faith in the project as he stood by Vyas through the making of the film. "Abhay is an intelligent artiste, and he loved the subject. We faced every challenge together. Abhay was not happy about the decision to convert it into a series, but at the same time, he was relieved that the story will reach the audience."



Shailender Vyas during the shoot

The four-part series that revolves around a CBI officer investigating an aeroplane crash has received mixed response. "I usually try to stay away from reviews. There is always scope for improvement, so I would rather focus on that," says the director.

