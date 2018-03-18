Shakib Al Hasan: India tough, but momentum is on our side

Ahead of Twenty20 tri-series title clash against India, skipper Shakib Al Hasan says Bangladesh reveals why he's confident going into the match



Bangladeshi cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan looks on during a press conference after a practice session at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 17, 2018. Bangladesh is playing the final Twenty20 international cricket game of the Nidahas Trophy tri-nation Twenty20 tournament against India on March 18. Pic/AFP

As they gear up for the Twenty20 tri-series title clash against a formidable India, skipper Shakib Al Hasan says Bangladesh have "momentum" after their spectacular win over the hosts.

Bangladesh eked out a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a nail-biting virtual semi-final last night to book a place in the final. "India are a very good side but we have the momentum, so hopefully we can continue the performance," said Shakib. Talking about the semi-final, Shakib said: "You can't expect more than that in a T20 game. There was everything. Emotions, drama, everything."

