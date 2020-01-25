Shakira, Jennifer Lopez getting fans all hyped with Super Bowl countdown videos

The two popstars Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who seem to be gearing up for their performance at Super Bowl, are getting all the fans hyped up with their countdown videos. The two, who will co-headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami on February 2, took to Instagram to officially begin the 10-day countdown until the big day.

Shakira posted a Tik-Tok video of herself in the gym and captioned it: "Ten days until Super Bowl. Stepping up our preparations! #sbliv #superbowl @nfl."

JLo, on the other hand, was seen preparing on the field. "Waiting for my cue like ... Only days until #SuperBowlLIV! The countdown is on. Are you ready? #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @guess @niyamasol" read the caption of the post.

The two would be performing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play with San Francisco 49ers, reported Page Six.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever