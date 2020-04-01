Shakti Kapoor breaks down while narrating the story of a 93-old who recovered from Coronavirus

One of the most affected countries or should we say the most affected country due to the Coronavirus outbreak has been Italy. And talking about a 93-year old man who recovered from the virus, Shakti Kapoor broke down in his latest Instagram video.

He said, "A 93-year old man in Italy was discharged from the hospital after recovering from Coronavirus. The doctors asked him to pay his bills for the ventilator and he broke down. They asked him if he didn't have the money to pay his bills, he replied I have been breathing all my life free of cost, and today have to pay money to breathe in the hospital. I'm thankful to god."

Well, this is indeed a touching story and you all should surely see this video, take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Please c itðððð A post shared by Shakti Kapoor (@shaktikapoor) onMar 31, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

This is the time to take care of ourselves and be as cautious as we can. Shakti Kapoor's video, as stated above, should be seen by one and all. It's a lesson why we all should be thankful for our lives.

