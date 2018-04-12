Shakti Mohan: Great when non-Bollywood work gets appreciated

Apr 12, 2018, 10:26 IST | IANS

Shakti Mohan was last seen on the small screen judging the dance-based reality show Dance Plus with Remo D'Souza and Dharmesh Yelande

Popular contemporary dancer Shakti Mohan feels happy to see non-Bollywood and independent work get appreciated. Shakti, who features with sister Mukti Mohan in the song Kanha Re -- sung by their sibling Neeti Mohan -- shared a glimpse of the track on Twitter.

"It is great when non-Bollywood work also gets appreciated. Thank you all for supporting independent work of artistes," Shakti captioned the image. Shakti was last seen on the small screen judging the dance-based reality show Dance Plus with Remo D'Souza and Dharmesh Yelande.

