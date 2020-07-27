Shakuntala Devi: The new song, Paheli, is all about wanting to be the best mother in the world

What does it take to be the best mother in the world? Is giving birth enough? Maybe not! The life of Shakuntala Devi was way beyond mathematics, it was also about her relationship with her daughter. Vidya Balan plays the titular character and Sanya Malhotra her daughter.

The makers have unveiled the new song, Paheli, and it seems to be an ode to all the mothers in the world and how they will go the extra mile to be the best mothers in the world. The song begins with Shakuntala Devi declaring that she would be the best mother ever, and then we see montages of her tender and endearing relationship with her daughter.

Have a look right here:

The film revolves around the life of Shakuntala Devi, how she proved to be a genius, being hailed as the 'Human Computer', and also dealing with some family issues. The film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video India from July 31 onwards and promises to be high on both entertainment and emotions. It would be fun to watch Balan as Shakuntala Devi solving complex equations in micro-seconds.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news