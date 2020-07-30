Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan dedicates a heartfelt poem to India's daughters

There's something unique about every mother-daughter relationship. Based on a warm friendship and unmatched affection, this relationship can't be defined in simple terms. It's the same for Shakuntala Devi, who was a math genius and an affectionate mother as well.

As we get ready to watch Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi, the actress has dedicated a heartfelt poem to all the daughters of India. As women have come together to support each other across the world, this video is a tribute to the most important relationship that a woman has - that with her mother.

Watch the video below:

Shot in beautiful monochrome, Vidya beautifully narrates how every mother was once a daughter too. The recital also looks at empowering every girl to be fearless, break the glass ceiling and, most importantly, believe in themselves to achieve what they dream of.

Encouraging every woman to make themselves a priority, Vidya Balan's emotional tribute truly strikes a chord in today's times. Portraying an inspiring woman who was progressive and way ahead of her time, Vidya Balan continues to impress us with her charm on and off the screen. Shakuntala Devi will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from July 31 onwards.

