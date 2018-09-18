Shaleen Bhanot: Didn't enter Bigg Boss for my son's sake

television

In 2015, Shaleen Bhanot split from Daljiet Kaur with the latter accusing him of domestic violence. After a public spat, the couple opted for an out of court settlement.

In the weeks leading up to the airing of Bigg Boss 12, rumours were rife that Shaleen Bhanot and his ex-wife Daljiet Kaur would be one of the jodis on the show. However, in a chat with mid-day, Bhanot reveals that his decision to opt out of the controversial reality series stemmed from a deeply personal space.

Confirming that the channel had approached him for the ongoing season, the actor says, "When I spoke to the makers, they told me that the theme was jodis. They wanted me in the house with Daljiet. But after thinking over it, I decided not to opt for it because of my son [Shaarav]."

In 2015, Bhanot split from Kaur with the latter accusing him of domestic violence. After a public spat, the couple opted for an out of court settlement. "After all that has happened over the years, I am finally in a good space, career wise and personally. My son and I have got closer, which is a big deal for me. I don't want to do anything to jeopardise it," says Bhanot, adding that the voyeuristic nature of the show would work against him.

"It's a great opportunity, but discussing my past on TV where you have no control over what people might say, would do me no good."

