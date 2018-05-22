Shama Sikander: TV is still stuck in the past

Ever since her comeback, Shama Sikander has mostly worked on web-series and movies like Maaya



Actress Shama Sikander, who is fondly remembered as Pooja from Yeh Meri Life Hai, is consciously staying away from TV and says the small screen in still stuck in the past. Pooja was last seen as Bhayankar Pari from Baal Veer in 2014, but she chose the digital medium to make her comeback in 2016 with Sexaholic. Asked if she is consciously staying away from TV, Shama told IANS: "At this moment Yes. I honestly have not found anything interesting on TV yet."

Ever since her comeback, Shama has mostly worked on web-series and movies like Maaya. She will now be seen in Ab Dil Ki Sun, a series of seven short films. Each film is from five to 14 minutes long and talks about the problems that are pushing the new generation towards mental illnesses like depression or bipolar disorder.

Does Shama prefer the digital medium over the small and the big screen?

"I love all mediums as long as they are exciting for me to do but TV somehow is still stuck in the past, unfortunately. and I completely understand the need for it because of the target audience," she said.

She says on the big screen and on the web there is a lot more freedom.

"I am more of a movie or web person myself as a viewer as there is a lot of freedom and a lot more to do for someone like me as I like to challenge myself every time I am doing something. So I prefer movies or web at this moment in India. As an artist," she said.

