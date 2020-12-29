Shamita Shetty on Black Widows: Everything happens at the right time

Her career in films did not pan out the way she had imagined, but Shamita Shetty has no regrets. She is enjoying having shifted gears to digital entertainment. "Everything happens at the right time. At that time, I made the best of what came my way. It probably didn't do much [for my career], but I am happy with the digital wave because there is so much more for us to do," she begins.

Along with Mona Singh and Swastika Mukherjee, the actor headlines the latest ZEE5 web series, Black Widows. The Birsa Dasgupta-directed show revolves around three women who kill their respective husbands after suffering years of abuse. "Initially, I didn't understand why Kavita [her character] was the way she was. I kept wondering how I will play the character when I am not convinced. But as the story progressed, I realised there were parts I could relate to. The director and I worked on her backstory to understand why Kavita was so insecure — she has never been accepted, and hence, seeks love and acceptance."

Through its three protagonists, the show delves into the subject of domestic violence. "A lot of people stay in abusive marriages for the wrong reasons. Here, the three women manage to claim power in their relationship. We are not advocating murder, but it symbolises something bigger. For all the people who are in abusive marriages, I would urge them to talk about it and reach out for help because that will give them strength."

