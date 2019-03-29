Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter Tulsi Kapoor to perform at Lower Parel

things-to-do

Tonight, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter will perform original songs for the first time since her return from the US

Tulsi Kapoor is dedicating her back-in-India gig to her grandfather Shammi Kapoor, who encouraged her to pursue her dream of becoming a musician

She's a Kapoor. And she's not a part of Bollywood. But since her return from a music school in LA last year, Tulsi Kapoor is making all the right noises with her bluesy-rock compositions, unfiltered lyrics and raw, intimate vocals.

She picked up the keys at the age of four, and moved on to formal piano classes at 15, before picking up the guitar, African percussion instruments and the harmonica. She's now learning the flute from her mother. And contrary to popular belief, she didn't grow up listening to just Bollywood, a genre she appreciates. "My grandfather, Shammi Kapoor, was trained in Hindustani classical and used to sing as hobby. So, I was exposed to a lot of jazz and blues as a kid thanks to him, and my father [Aditya Raj Kapoor] who loves The Beatles and mom [Priti Kapoor]who played a lot of ABBA," says Kapoor. Her travels to the Middle East and the US also introduced her to Portuguese music and Bossa Nova, which find their way in her compositions.

"My music has been influenced by blues and rock, and instrumental music. It's an extension of my personality, emotions and straightforwardness. My lyrics are simple and relatable, and I always appreciate a good hook," she explains.



Shammi Kapoor and Tulsi Kapoor

The centrepiece of her gig will be the track Bloom, which she will perform tonight for the first time. The lyrics talk about rape and abuse, and chart the story of a young girl who falls into wrong hands, only to further fall into the trap of the temporary comforter, who further abuses the trust she places. "We need to understand that rape is about power not sex. It's about dominance of something people can't handle. Some are vindictive cases by those who were abused when they were young, and carry their injuries. It's a pattern that society needs to recognise," she shares.

Adding that she believes that it's an artiste's responsibility to cause social change for the better, she will be using the influence that her last name provides her with, to talk about things that are taboo. "It's crucial that we power through that discomfort about such topics if we want things to change," she concludes.

This gig will be a tribute to her grandfather, who encouraged her to pursue her dream of becoming a musician and was her pillar of strength. She is currently teaching music in the city and working on releasing her debut album Bloom at the end of the year.

