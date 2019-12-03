Shanaya Kapoor looks ravishing in red at Le Bal des Debutantes 2019

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor-in-waiting Shanaya Kapoor attended Le Bal des Debutantes 2019, the debutante ball and fashion event held annually in Paris that brings together girls aged 16 to 22 from across the globe. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter wore a Lecoanet Hemant gown for her big day.

Mumbai-based jeweller Harakh Mehta created jewels for the debutantes. In 2017, Shanaya's bestie Ananya Panday had made an appearance at the elite gathering.

Sanjay Kapoor was extremely excited about his daughter's debutante ball, and he shared pictures of their time in Paris. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram My debutant #LeBal âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) onNov 27, 2019 at 8:15am PST

Sanjay Kapoor spoke about his daughter being chosen to represent India at the prestigious event. He said, "It feels great that my daughter has been chosen to represent India. I will be escorting her down the stairs, and her first dance will be with me. This is very special for her, and I am sure she will cherish the experience. The best part is that she will get a chance to interact with people from all over the world and get an insight into their cultures."

There have been rumours and buzz that Shanaya Kapoor will soon be making her Bollywood debut as an actor, but for now, the star kid is happy being an assistant director on Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl.

